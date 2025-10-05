Short Interest in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Expands By 200.0%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:GGRW opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 52.56% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

