Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NINTF opened at C$2.59 on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

