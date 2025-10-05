WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Short Interest Update

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US firms selected for high forecasted dividend yield and strong fundamental factors. Holdings are weighted by forecasted dividend yield. WBIY was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by WBI Shares.

