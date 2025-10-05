BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BCTF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. BANCORP 34 has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.34.

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCORP 34 had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

