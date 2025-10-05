Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) vs. Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and Orgenesis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A N/A -$20.66 million ($21.42) -0.06 Orgenesis $662,000.00 0.37 -$55.36 million N/A N/A

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orgenesis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -2,087.95% -486.56% Orgenesis -3,827.81% N/A -130.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oragenics and Orgenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.7% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Oragenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orgenesis beats Oragenics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc., a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Orgenesis

(Get Free Report)

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals. Its therapies include autologous; cell-based immunotherapies; and therapeutics for metabolic diseases, anti-viral diseases, and tissue regeneration. The company also provides development services, including regulatory services, pre-clinical studies, intellectual property services, and GMP process translation, as well as support services; hospital services; cell process development services; and distributed cell processing services. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.