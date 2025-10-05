Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $43.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,233,000 after buying an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $17,671,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,362.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 424,445 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

