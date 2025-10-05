Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) versus Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Critical Analysis

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 19.88% 29.65% 15.38% Smith Micro Software -166.15% -45.16% -37.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

84.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Smith Micro Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $4.64 billion 20.39 $1.06 billion $3.70 93.86 Smith Micro Software $20.56 million 0.81 -$48.70 million ($1.85) -0.42

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 3 14 0 2.72 Smith Micro Software 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $368.53, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 548.00%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus DFT software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and Innovus implementation system, a physical implementation system. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP with memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, mobile, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and life science industries. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.