Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $607.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

