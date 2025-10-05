Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Yum China $YUMC

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after buying an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 416.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,435,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,711,000 after buying an additional 1,157,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,023,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Yum China has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

