Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ENSG opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.