Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $236.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $294.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

