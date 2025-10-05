Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 589,065 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2,221.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,065 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NU by 17.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Matauro LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 82.8% during the second quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NU opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

