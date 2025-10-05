Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 101,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 78,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

