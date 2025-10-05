Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $133.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

