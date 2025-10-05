Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. Avita Medical has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%.The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara purchased 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 86,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,469.50. The trade was a 13.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,660. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

