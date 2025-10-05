Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 9,682 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 42.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 135.3% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.56 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

