First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS is Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

