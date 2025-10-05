Hill Island Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

