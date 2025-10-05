Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,566 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,984,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PPA opened at $156.26 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.