iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.