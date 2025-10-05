Hill Island Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Linde PLC $LIN

Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $466.73 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

