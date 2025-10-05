Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Hill Island Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

