Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 460,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CIBR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

