Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises 0.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

