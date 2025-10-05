Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 214.73 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $176.70.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 850.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

