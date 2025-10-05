Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -195.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

