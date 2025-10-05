Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,432 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

