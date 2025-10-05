Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ABT opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

