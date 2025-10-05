Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Humana by 260.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 126,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 259.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Humana’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

