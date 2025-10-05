Douglas Herrington Sells 2,500 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

