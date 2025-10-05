Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.