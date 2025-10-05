Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 85.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,599,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.43.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $328.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.28. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

