Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 148.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $218,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $631.19 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

