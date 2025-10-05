Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $600.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

