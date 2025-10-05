Tarang Amin Sells 116,315 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

