Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $438,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $154.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

