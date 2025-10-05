Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $128,848.86 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,848.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 759,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,086.11. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TG opened at $7.72 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1,131.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 190.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 142,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

