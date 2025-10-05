John Kozarich Sells 467 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director John Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $83,798.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,669.20. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

LGND opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LGND shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 571,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

