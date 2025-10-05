Insider Selling: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 653 Shares of Stock

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $66,599.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,329.39. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meera Rao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.46. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

