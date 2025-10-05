Insider Buying: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Director Purchases $75,176.64 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) Director Ronald Simon bought 5,544 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EFC stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,202.0%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jones Trading raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

