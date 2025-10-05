Insider Buying: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Director Purchases $75,176.64 in Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Simon bought 5,544 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.3%

EFC stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,202.0%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jones Trading raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

