Christopher Mckay Sells 9,030 Shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $101,226.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,566.09. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OppFi by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 2,488.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPFI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens began coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised OppFi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.