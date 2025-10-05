Christopher Mckay Sells 9,030 Shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $101,226.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,566.09. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPFI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens began coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised OppFi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OppFi
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.