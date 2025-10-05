Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 6,715 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $112,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 666,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,460.48. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $329,629.86.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.05 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 36,302.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 760,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 762,351 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

