Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,972.90. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $143,364.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

