Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after acquiring an additional 581,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

