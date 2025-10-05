Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

