Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

