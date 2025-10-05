Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average of $303.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

