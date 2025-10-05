Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

