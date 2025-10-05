Integrated Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 12.6% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $274.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $276.81. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

