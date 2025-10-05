Integrated Capital Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $199.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

